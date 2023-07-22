Short Interest in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expands By 8.9%

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 795,900 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the June 15th total of 731,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $334.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.98. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $192.45 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hubbell by 42.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,028,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,367,000 after buying an additional 1,509,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3,204.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $90,375,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $76,784,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

