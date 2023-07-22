Short Interest in Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Drops By 12.4%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 426,600 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 487,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.9 days.

Interfor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. Interfor has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $26.54.

Get Interfor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFSPF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Interfor from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.