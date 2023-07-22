Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Increases By 8.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IBTI opened at $22.01 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.