Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Grows By 6.6%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 896,500 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 840,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.9 days.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

Shares of ISUZF stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

