Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Grows By 6.6%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 896,500 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 840,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.9 days.
Isuzu Motors Price Performance
Shares of ISUZF stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $13.16.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Isuzu Motors
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.