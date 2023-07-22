Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Declines By 9.4%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 682,500 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 753,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,825.0 days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Kobe Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Shares of KBSTF opened at $9.42 on Friday. Kobe Steel has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12.

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

