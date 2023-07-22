Signaturefd LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,890,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,050,000 after buying an additional 4,057,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 866,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,465,000 after acquiring an additional 170,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $63.47 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

