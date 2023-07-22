SL Green Realty’s (SLG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.43.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

