SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Citigroup

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $429.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEDG. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $372.75.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $263.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.89. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,108,000 after acquiring an additional 893,639 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after purchasing an additional 420,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after acquiring an additional 321,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $94,454,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

