SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 5,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $92.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.72. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $98.00.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

