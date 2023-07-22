Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance stock opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.16) on Friday. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 85.80 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.60 ($1.28). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £351.28 million and a P/E ratio of 1,268.57.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

