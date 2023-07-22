State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $40.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.