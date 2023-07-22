State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,691,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.42 and a twelve month high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

