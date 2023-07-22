State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Alcoa by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $58.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

