State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $114.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.34. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

