State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.41 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 154.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 30,801 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 57.5% in the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 21.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 93.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 156,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

First Horizon Price Performance

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

