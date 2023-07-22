State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.57 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $130.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.54, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

