State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

