State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cognex by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Cognex by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cognex from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CL King initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Cognex Price Performance

Cognex stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

