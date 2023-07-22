State of Michigan Retirement System Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,131 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,754.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 71,357 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 407,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,341,000 after buying an additional 43,650 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $120.76 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.71.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,102,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

