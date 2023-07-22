Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) VP Robert G. Krestakos Sells 5,000 Shares

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,025.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steelcase Trading Up 1.4 %

Steelcase stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 1.49%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,607,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,995,000 after buying an additional 1,353,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Steelcase by 82.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 799,202 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $6,633,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $4,916,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCS. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Recommended Stories

