Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STEM. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Stem Price Performance

NYSE:STEM opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. Stem has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Stem declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,003 shares of company stock worth $71,714 over the last ninety days. 9.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stem by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,197,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 706,421 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

