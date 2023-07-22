Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $65.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

