Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $555.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.13.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $475.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.92. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.