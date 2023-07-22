Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.
F.N.B. Stock Performance
Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in F.N.B. by 15.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 73,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 96,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than F.N.B.
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.