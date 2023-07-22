Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in F.N.B. by 15.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 73,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 96,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

