Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $115.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXPD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.33.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $124.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.16. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $125.74.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 631,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,321,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

