Stifel Nicolaus Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $174.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.30.

JBHT stock opened at $195.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.32 and its 200 day moving average is $178.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $156.28 and a 1-year high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,421.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,179 shares of company stock worth $1,303,271. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

