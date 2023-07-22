StockNews.com Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $454.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

