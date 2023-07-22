Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives $15.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Stora Enso Oyj Price Performance

SEOAY stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

