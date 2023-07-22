Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,202 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.74, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,410.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,410.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

