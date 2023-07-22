Susquehanna Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $35.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.66.

INTC opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 98,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

