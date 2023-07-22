Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $38.74 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $38.74 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,659,569,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,507,794,172 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

