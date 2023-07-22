Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00.

SYF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

SYF stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

