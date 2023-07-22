Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,946 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,045,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $420,608,000 after acquiring an additional 58,191 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tapestry by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,215,099 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $160,511,000 after acquiring an additional 544,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,288 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $137,587,000 after acquiring an additional 122,814 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 36.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. OTR Global downgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

