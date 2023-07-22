Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 644,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,588,273 shares.The stock last traded at $79.25 and had previously closed at $78.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Targa Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

