Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $61.44, but opened at $64.16. Texas Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $63.67, with a volume of 51,242 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $447.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.22.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.17 per share, for a total transaction of $200,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,610 shares of company stock worth $1,937,273. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.2% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

