Texas Instruments Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.24 (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Texas Instruments has a payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

TXN stock opened at $184.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.75. The company has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

