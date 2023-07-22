Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 57,116 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,116 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.