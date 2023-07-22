Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Primerica worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Primerica by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $210.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day moving average is $176.81. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.18 and a 1 year high of $213.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

