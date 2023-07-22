The Graph Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $25.11 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,705,883,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,105,223,983 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

