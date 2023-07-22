The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $320.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.47. The firm has a market cap of $322.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Home Depot Profile

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

