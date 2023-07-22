Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Carl L. Gordon Purchases 479,932 Shares

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) Director Carl L. Gordon bought 479,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $1,463,792.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,063,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,042,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

THRX stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 4.03. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $14.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresite Capital Management V LLC increased its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 3,585,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $16,567,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $6,963,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,325,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.