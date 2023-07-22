Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at National Bank Financial

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Torex Gold Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $14.10 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

