Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRMLF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $51.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.93. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

