Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given a C$75.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$83.10.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TOU opened at C$68.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$61.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$52.34 and a 1-year high of C$84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.32 by C($1.59). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 60.33%. Equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.2022654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.