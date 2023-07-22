Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 22,370 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average volume of 17,478 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 300,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 122,795 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,352,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 136,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUMN opened at $1.90 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

