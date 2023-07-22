TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TA. CSFB raised their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.93.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$13.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.52 and a 1 year high of C$14.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.32.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 1.4139785 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

