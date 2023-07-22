TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) PT Raised to $1.30

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.10 to $1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 203.95% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRX. TheStreet cut TRX Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRX Gold in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Trading Down 4.8 %
TRX stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $118.43 million, a P/E ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
