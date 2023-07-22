TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) PT Raised to $1.30

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.10 to $1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 203.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRX. TheStreet cut TRX Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRX Gold in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Trading Down 4.8 %

TRX stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $118.43 million, a P/E ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

About TRX Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in TRX Gold by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TRX Gold by 770.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 256,593 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

