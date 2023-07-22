UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

UMH opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.55 million, a PE ratio of -24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 492 shares in the company, valued at $7,547.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,056 shares of company stock worth $16,999. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter worth $356,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 105.0% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 140,210 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 224,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

