United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.38.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $57.61 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

