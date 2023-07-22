United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,410,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $450.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.23 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $475.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.69.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

